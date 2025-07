Dangerous driving on the M9 earlier today didn’t go unnoticed.

A motorist was spotted both undertaking and then overtaking recklessly within minutes, putting other road users at risk.

Members of the Garda Roads Policing Unit, who were en route to a training course, witnessed the incidents firsthand.

The driver was stopped, issued with a Fixed Charge Notice of €80, and received 2 penalty points on their licence.