Date revealed for premiere of Kilkenny-based animation studio’s next big screening

The new Cartoon Saloon film will be premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

Wolfwalkers is the third Irish folklore offering from the Kilkenny animation studio and was made on a deal with Apple TV.

Two-time Academy Award-nominee Tomm Moore says he’s “Delighted it’s premiering in Toronto, even if’s a strange year, we can’t be there in person, but we’re delighted it’s going to be online at Toronto Film Festival which is one of the biggest festivals in the world for premiering a film and getting it in front of the important people who need to see it so excited about that”.

He adds “We had the idea about seven years ago, myself & Ross Stewart the co-director, but we didn’t actually get it into production until about four years ago so it’s been full-time job for the last four years, kinda a labour of love, I think it’s the best thing we’ve done yet so I’m excited to show it, especially want to see it on a big screen in Kilkenny with a local audience if I can”.

The new screening is set locally during Cromwellian times as Mr Moore explains “Our main character’s a little girl from England who comes over with her Dad who’s hunting the wolves and she makes friends with a little girl in Kilkenny & she kinda starts to realise that that little girl might actually be one of the wolves so it’s based on the wolves of Ossory, the folklore from around this area”.

