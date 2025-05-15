Police in UK say a man’s been charged in connection with the death of a Kilkenny native there last week.

87-year-old John Mackey, who’s originally from Callan, was fatally injured on the 6th of May after allegedly being set-upon near Goodchild Road following a visit to a supermarket and kebab shop in Manor House, north London – he suffered head injuries and died in hospital a couple of days later.

On the 8th of May a 58-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder and robbery – his case came before the Old Bailey this week for a preliminary hearing where a two-week trial from 3rd of November was set with a plea-hearing on the 29th of July.

Lead investigator, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, reportedly gave details of the “adored” uncle’s life, noting; “John was a proud Irish man and an innocent member of the public, and was walking back home after running errands when he was the victim of this tragic incident. His family tell us he was one of 11 children. He was born in Callan, Co Kilkenny, Ireland, and moved to London in the 1950s. He was uncle to a remarkable 22 nieces and nephews and a brother to his remaining four siblings, they will all miss him. John’s family describe him as funny and charming. He was a life-long Arsenal fan, who was adored by his family and was loved by his local community.”

He also said that Mr Mackey’s family “will join John on one final trip back to Ireland where he’ll be laid to rest” and concluded; “I would like to reassure the local community that a man has been charged and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with John’s death”.

Callan Fine Gael Councillor Joe Lyons has told KCLR News; “People are very saddened over the passing of John Mackey, John would have been well known around Callan, he’d have a well-known family, a lot of them are still around the town of Callan, they had quite a big family and there’s still some of them, they come home religiously for the Kilbride Mass, sympathies to the family on this very sad time”.