Deadline day for nominations for the Kilkenny Business Awards

If someone in business in Kilkenny has made a good impression on you over the past year, you have one last chance to nominate them for a Kilkenny Business Award.

19 categories are open for public nominations including areas like Customer service excellence, Employee of the year, Family business of the year and Emerging new business.

All of the criteria and other information, including the application form, is available online here – but today (Wednesday 29 September 2021) is the deadline to apply.

Nominations will close at 5.30pm.

This year will see the return of the Gala Awards Ceremony at the Lyrath Estate Hotel on Saturday 20th of November.