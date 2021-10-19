Decision expected by lunchtime as Ministers consider NPHET advice

Cabinet Ministers will meet this morning to decide whether an easing of Covid restrictions will go ahead on Friday.

NPHET briefed the Government yesterday as the number of new Covid cases and hospitalisations continues to increase.

It’s understood to be recommending a cautious approach suggesting Ministers consider delaying re-opening as explanations are sought for the recent rapid rise in cases, hospitalisations and ICU admissions.

The use of vaccine certs is widely expected to be extended beyond Friday – as will mask wearing and social distancing in indoor settings as well as at events like matches and gigs.

The Government is also again examining a possible expanded role for antigen testing.

Cabinet meets at 9am this morning, with an announcement expected by lunchtime.