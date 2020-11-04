Defence Forces announces new General Officer Commanding 1st Brigade

Brigadier General Brian Cleary has been appointed as General Officer Commanding 1 Brigade based in Collins Barracks, Cork City.

It follows his recent appointment as Commander of the Joint Task Force which was set up in March in response to Ireland’s Covid-19 threat.

The Athlone native joined the Defence Forces in 1981 as a member of the 58th Cadet Class and was commissioned as an Officer into the Artillery Corps in 1983. He now lives in Kildare.

Brigadier General Cleary has held a wide variety of roles & appointments in the Artillery Corps, DF Public Relations, DF Special Operations, DF Military College & DFHQ Operations Division.

He also has extensive overseas service with the United Nations, EU & NATO, deploying to Lebanon, Western Sahara, East Timor, Cote D’Ivoire, Chad and Afghanistan.

The 1st Brigade is responsible for military operations in the South of Ireland, covering Carlow & Kilkenny as well as Laois, Wexford, Waterford, Tipperary, Offaly, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare and Galway.