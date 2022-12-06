Defence Forces step up campaign to recruit more women with special event in Kilkenny this (Tuesday) evening

The Defence Forces are stepping up a campaign to recruit more women locally.

There’s an informal information evening for women interested in joining at Stephens’ Barracks in Kilkenny this evening.

It’ll include a talk about different ways to join up full-time or through the part-time Reserves.

Anyone interested can also chat over a cup of tea or coffee to meet serving women like Captain Margaret Hogan who’s loved her career and the opportunities it’s given her:

Captain Hogan says they want young women to register on Eventbrite and come along to the barracks for 7pm.

Hear the full interview with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is here: