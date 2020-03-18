Department of Social Protection opens dedicated phone line for payment queries

The Department of Social Protection has set up a dedicated phone line for employees and employers who have queries about the Covid-19 payments.

The line is open from 9am to 5pm: 01-2481398 / 1890-800-024.

The Department is asking people NOT to go in to your local Intreo Centre if at all possible.

COVID-19 Information for Employers and Employees is available online here: https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/66d22e-covid-19-deasp-information-for-employers-and-employees-pdf/