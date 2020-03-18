KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Department of Social Protection opens dedicated phone line for payment queries
The Department is asking people NOT to go in to your local Intreo Centre if at all possible
The Department of Social Protection has set up a dedicated phone line for employees and employers who have queries about the Covid-19 payments.
The line is open from 9am to 5pm: 01-2481398 / 1890-800-024.
The Department is asking people NOT to go in to your local Intreo Centre if at all possible.
COVID-19 Information for Employers and Employees is available online here: https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/66d22e-covid-19-deasp-information-for-employers-and-employees-pdf/