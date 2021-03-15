Designers and craftspeople living in Carlow and Kilkenny offered chance to see their work go global

If you’re a designer or craftsperson living locally there’s a chance to go global with your work.

You’re invited to join an innovative programme organised by the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland.

Kilkenny based Design and Crafts Council of Ireland has announced an open call for applications to the Portfolio Programme 2021 and 2022.

Portfolio’s been instrumental in promoting and championing Ireland’s best known and successful designers and craftspeople such as Úna Burke whose high profile clients include Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Madonna and furniture designer Joseph Walsh whose work has been acquired for major international collections and, most recently, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Now in its 15th year, the focus of the Portfolio Programme is to raise the online profile of Ireland’s top designers to enable them to reach a global gallery and collector market.

There will also be a more focused and targeted individual mentoring programme to improve members selling opportunities.

For more information and to apply visit dcci.ie