Developers have been granted an extension of the time allowed to finish building a housing development in Tullow.

Stormbell Limited had applied to Carlow County Council for the extension to help them construct 50 new homes at Tullowbeg.

These include 19, two-bed and 27, three-bed terraced houses with two semi-detached three-bed and two semi-detached four-bed houses.

The developers applied to the local authority for a one-year extension which has been granted giving them till August 2026 to complete the works.