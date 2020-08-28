Disappointment for Carlow & Kilkenny plough people as majority of national championships cancelled for 2020

Up to 90% of the national ploughing competitions for 2020 have been cancelled.

The National Ploughing Association says it made the difficult decision at a meeting of its executive.

The exception is the Senior qualifier classes for 2021 which include qualification for the World Ploughing Contest scheduled to be hosted in Ireland next September.

The qualifying classes have been postponed until 6th – 7th – 8th October conditional on HSE & government recommendations at that time.

Chief Organiser Anna Marie McHugh’s this morning (August 28) told KCLR News “We’re only retaining the competitions that qualify for international competitions which include European & the World contest which we’re hosting next September so unfortunately 85-90% of competitions have been cancelled”.

She adds “we took that decision just based on the current restrictions in place and the current status with Covid-19 because you know if it had been I suppose July things were a lot better but it just seems we’ve had a downward trend and we really felt in the interest of public health & safety there was no alternative”.