Divisional Drugs Unit make a number of busts in Carlow

Local Gardai are still policing the streets.

A number of drugs busts have been made in Carlow over the past week.

last Saturday the Divisional Drugs Unit executed a warrant at a house in Tullow

Cannabis with an estimated street value of up to €8, 500 Euro was found along with €350 worth of cocaine.

Investigations are ongoing.

Last Wednesday Gardaí in Carlow stopped and searched a man who was acting suspiciously.

He was found to be in possession of €250 worth of cannabis divided into separate deals.

On Thursday a man observed acting suspiciously in the passenger seat of a vehicle was found to be in possession of heroin and cannabis.

He was arrested by the Divisional Drugs Unit and taken to Carlow Garda Station where he was charged.