Do not confront masked men if they present at your home, secure yourself and ring 999 instead is the advice from Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny

Gardaí are on the hunt for four masked men who may have been involved in a couple of attempted burglaries locally.

Both happened on Tuesday, the 7th of November, and a silver-coloured saloon type car was sighted close to each house.

The first was at Ballybit, Rathvilly between 4:20 and 4:30pm where the group was seen entering the property over a front gate but they failed to gain access to the home.

A short time later, another homeowner at The Ridge in Old Leighlin had a similar, frightening experience.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace has been getting the details from Sgt Conor Egan who also outlines what to do if you find yourself in such a situation;