Doctors in Carlow & Kilkenny await plan for rollout of booster jabs to over 60’s

A local GP says there’s no plan yet for rolling out the Vaccine Boosters for the over 60s.

NIAC has recommended the measure to combat the rising incidence rates on Covid-19.

The government says it’s a key part of their plan to combat the surge of case-numbers and hospitalisations this winter.

But Kilkenny GP Justin Kwong says local doctors don’t know yet if they’ll be called in to help with the vaccinations:

“While the Taoiseach has announced the development as such, there is actually no plan in place as to which way this will be rolled out”.

