Dog barks to wake owner when burglar enters room and chases stranger out of the house in incident in Tullow

A dog woke its owner and chased off an intruder during what seems to be an attempted burglary in Tullow.

The householder was in bed in his home in Newstown when it happened last Thursday morning at about 9.45 am.

He was woken up by the dog barking and saw a strange man coming into their room.

But the dog chased the stranger off and he fled out the back of the house where the householder saw three more men waiting in the garden.

Garda Lisa Mullins is appealing for witnesses and says the person’s pet saved them from a scary incident.

“The injured party was woken by the dog barking and when the injured party noticed there was a male in their room, the dog went after the male and the male fled the house via the rear of the house, so when the injured party went to see where the male had gone, he observed three males in the garden waiting for the person that was in the house,” said Lisa.