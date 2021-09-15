Dog rescued from Carlow Town fire

A dog was saved from a fire in Carlow Town earlier.

The blaze is understood to have broken out to the rear of a domestic property in the New Oak Estate at about lunchtime (see our original story here).

It appears to have significantly damaged a house there however due to rapid intervention by local fire personnel, it was brought under control and was prevented from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

Nobody was injured in the incident but breathing apparatus-wearing firefighters did rescue a dog from the house.