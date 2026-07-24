Conor Doyle was the hero for Rathvilly as his stunning late intervention secured a dramatic victory over Bagenalstown Gaels in the Carlow Senior Football Championship last night.

A brilliant individual goal from Doyle, followed by a two-point score with the final kick of the game, saw Rathvilly snatch a 2-16 to 2-14 victory in a thrilling contest.

The result was made all the more impressive as Rathvilly finished the game with just 13 players, having lost two men before the closing stages.

Speaking to KCLR Sport after the match, Doyle admitted his side were far from their best despite claiming the two points.

“Happy to get the win. But disappointed with the performance. We played well for times but tonight wasn’t good enough, we may sort that out.

“The last 30 seconds was probably the best bit of football we played all game. That’s how we got the win. We were down to 13, so I am delighted we got the win.”

CONOR DOYLE WHAT A STRIKE! 🤯 The @RathvillyGAA man has just produced a definite goal of the season contender there 🙌

Roberto Carlos esque 🇧🇷@Carlow_GAA | https://t.co/QU7uPhpieW pic.twitter.com/IwjoI9uIxV — Clubber (@clubber) July 23, 2026

Attention now turns to another busy evening in the senior championship.

Fenagh take on Grange at 7pm in Netwatch Cullen Park, before defending champions Old Leighlin face Palatine at 8.30pm. That game will be live on KCLR Plus, with coverage brought to you by Dan Morrissey & Co.

Elsewhere last night, Fighting Cocks defeated Éire Óg 3-12 to 2-9 in the Intermediate Football Championship, while Leighlinbridge recorded a victory over Naomh Eoin in the Junior A Championship.

There are also two intermediate fixtures tonight, with Tinryland facing Clonmore at 7.30pm in Fenagh, while Ballinabranna take on Kildavin/Clonegal at the same time in Brother Leo Park.

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