The Food Safety Authority has recalled 140 ready-made meals amid a potentially “extensive outbreak” of listeriosis.

One adult with a confirmed case has died, and nine other cases have been confirmed in recent days.

There is a ‘precautionary recall’ of several ready-made products – sold in most major supermarkets here including Tesco, Supervalu, Centra and Aldi – over fears they may contain the harmful Listeria bacteria.

A full list of affected products is available on the FSAI website, and people are being urged to dispose of any suspect ready meals.