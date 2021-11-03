Drinks protectors to be handed Carlow bars as SU starts Spike Watch Campaign

Drinks protectors will be handed out in bars around Carlow from tonight on.

It’s part of a new Spike Watch Campaign being run by the Student’s Union at IT Carlow in response to recent fears of drinks being spiked.

The union is organising volunteers who’ll be in hi-vis jackets in all the popular hospitality venues in the town.

Vice President for Welfare and Equality Jack Hogan has been telling CLR News that student union members and volunteers will be available to help anyone with concerns as well as handing out drink protectors and educating people on anti-spiking practices.

Full Statement from Carlow IT Students Union:

The Institute of Technology Carlow Student’s Union have announced an initiative aimed at curbing the recent increase in student’s drinks being spiked. ‘Spike-Watch’ involves Students’ Union staff and volunteer students patrolling popular student bars in Carlow town, aiming to be a visible presence to prevent individuals spiking others drinks.

The volunteer on patrol will also act as a point of contact for anyone who fears they may have been spiked or feels unsafe.

The schemes development came after a surge in spiking reported over the last number of weeks, with a number of students affected. IT Carlow Students’ Union President Thomas Drury said

“As a Students’ Union, we feel it should be a priority of ours to ensure students can feel safe on a night-out without having to worry about themselves or their friends being spiked. This campaign steps up our efforts in putting an end to this drink-spiking crisis”.

IT Carlow student Alex Kelly has also provided the Students’ Union with a simple device to help prevent spiking – a small circular card to place over an individual’s drink to prevent unwanted tampering with ones drink.

Popular student bars in Carlow town have joined forces with the Student’s Union in signing a pledge, reiterating their support for ending this crisis once and for all.