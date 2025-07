ADVERTISEMENT

Motorists traveling between Kilkenny City and Ballyraggett are being urged to take note of a temporary road closure on the N77 this week.

The closure will affect the stretch of road at Dinin Bridge, which will be shut to traffic on Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day. The disruption is necessary to facilitate essential roadworks in the area.

Drivers are advised to plan alternative routes and allow extra time for their journeys, as delays are expected.