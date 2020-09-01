Drivers on Carlow Kilkenny routes clocked doing 175km/ph & 153km/ph

Gardai across Carlow & Kilkenny are reminding you to drive within speed limits and arrive alive.

It’s after a number of speed detections locally in recent days.

Yesterday (Monday) Gardaí at Urlingford who were carrying out a speed check on the M8 clocked one motorist driving at 175km per hour. Court proceedings are to follow.

It follows Saturday’s discovery of a motorist doing 153 km per hour on the M9 by gardai in Mooncoin. In this instance a fixed charge penalty notice was issued. The driver was unaccompanied on a learner permit and the vehicle was seized under the Clancy Amendment.

This (Tuesday) morning then a routine checkpoint on the M9 saw a driver get first hand experience of the Garda Mobility Device. He was detected as a disqualified driver with no licence.

While on Friday night Carlow Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle driving erratically in Carlow Town. An oral fluid test on the driver tested positive for cocaine. That driver was unaccompanied on a learner permit and had the vehicle seized, again under the Clancy Amendment. Court proceedings are to follow.

Gardai advise that you never drive while under the influence of an intoxicant,that you stay within speed limits and arrive alive.