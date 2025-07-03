There’s welcome news for learner drivers in Carlow and Kilkenny, as driving test wait times have seen a major improvement in recent weeks.

By the end of April, the average wait time for a test stood at 27 weeks — but that figure has now dropped to just over 16 weeks, according to the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

The RSA says it’s continuing efforts to reduce delays further, with a target of bringing the national average down to 10 weeks by the end of September.

Brenda Bolger from the Bolger School of Motoring told KCLR News that several changes have helped ease the backlog — including offering test appointments during bank holidays and weekends, rather than just Monday to Friday. She also pointed to an increase in instructor training as another key factor in improving availability.

The news is a relief to many local learners who’ve faced long waits to sit their test over the past year.