A Dublin court is due to hear details today about how Kilkenny hurling hero DJ Carey defrauded several people by lying about a cancer diagnosis.

The Gowran native was due to stand trial on twenty-one fraud and forgery charges, but a jury wasn’t required after he pleaded guilty to ten of those charges.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports that on various dates in the eight years leading up to 2022, DJ Carey defrauded thirteen people by falsely claiming he needed money for cancer treatment.

In July, he entered guilty pleas in relation to eight fraud charges and two counts of using false instruments.

Billionaire businessman Denis O’Brien was among those who gave him money.

He, like the others, will be given an opportunity to present victim impact statements at today’s sentence hearing, but the victims are under no obligation to do so.

The judge will also hear details about what DJ Carey did, as well as pleas in mitigation on his behalf.

Previously, the court heard the five-time All-Ireland winner requires ongoing treatment for a heart condition, and there was also mention of mental health issues, which the court will be briefed on.