Dublin lockdown isn’t being considered at the moment says Health Minister

The Health Minister says a local lockdown in Dublin isn’t being considered at the moment.

103 cases were recorded in the capital yesterday, which was just under half of the total number of infections around the country.

It has led to concerns that restrictions like those imposed in the midlands could be put in place in Dublin.

However Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says that’s not the case:

“That’s not being contemplated at the moment, what we’re looking at is the different health care areas in Dublin, it’s split into eight, what we’re seeing is the in the north and north west around the border of Kildare we are being higher cases” he said.