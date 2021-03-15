€21 million plus was spent through contactless-payments every day in January

More than €21 million was spent every day through contactless-payments in Ireland in January.

The latest report from the Banking and Payments Federation shows digital banking payments jumped by two-thirds in the past four years.

Cheque usage has halved in the same period, and in January contactless accounted for almost half of the total number of card payments.

Chief Executive of the BPFI, Brian Hayes, says the digital banking revolution is well underway.