Contraband with an estimated value of over €350,000 has been seized by Revenue officers in operations covering Kilkenny, Wexford, Laois, the Midlands and Dublin.

Among the haul was 9.8kg of herbal cannabis, 2.7kg of edibles, 5,110 zopiclone tablets, and 329 counterfeit items.

Added to that tobacco and alcohol products were picked up in Kilkenny, Rosslare and the Midlands.

€24,895 in cash was recovered during a search of property in Co. Laois – a Detention Order for that has since been granted.

Investigations into all seizures are ongoing.

