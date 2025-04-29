Nearly 400 applications have been made to the councils in Carlow and Kilkenny since the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant was introduced.

And 265 have been approved locally so far.

The funding was announced as part of the Croí Cónaithe Towns Fund in July 2022 to help bring vacant and derelict properties around the country back into use.

Of the 12,404 applications received by councils so far 8,652 have been approved with just over 2,000 grants issued on completion of works to date.

Locally 190 out of 269 applications in County Kilkenny have been approved with 34 of those with a total value of €1.8 million paid out

In Carlow €1.2 million in grants for 24 completed projects has been issued – there were 75 successful applications out of 127 made in the county.

Just five applications were rejected locally – four in Kilkenny and one in Carlow.