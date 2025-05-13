A significant funding boost is on the way for older people and individuals with disabilities in Carlow and Kilkenny, with €4.4 million in housing adaptation grants to be made available in 2025. The increased investment will see Kilkenny receive a 27% rise in funding, while Carlow benefits from a 17% increase.

The funding is part of a wider national allocation of €117 million, which includes €99.5 million in exchequer support, and aims to help people remain living independently in their homes for longer.

As part of a recent review of the grant system, the Government has announced higher grant limits across key supports. The maximum Housing Adaptation Grant for people with disabilities will increase to €40,000. The Housing Aid for Older People Grant will rise to €10,700, while the Mobility Aids Grant will go up to €8,000.

These increases are expected to help more households carry out essential repairs and modifications, including ramps, stairlifts, accessible bathrooms, and other necessary adaptations to improve safety and quality of life.

In Carlow, there are currently 224 applications with Carlow County Council. Of those, 90 have been approved, while 134 are still awaiting a decision.

Speaking to KCLR News, local TD Natasha Newsome Drennan welcomed the increased funding but stressed that urgency is now needed in processing applications.

“The funding is there — now it’s about delivery. These are real people in need of real support to live safely in their homes. Action is needed now,” she said.

Local authorities will continue to administer the grants, and further updates are expected as the 2025 rollout approaches.