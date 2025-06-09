€430,000 euro’s been earmarked to help upgrade social housing stock in our locality.

It’s part of a €23million euro national allocation to help address the needs of older people, those with a disability and to help with overcrowding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Housing, Heritage and Local Government is offering 90% of funds with the 10% remainder to come from local authorities to carry out adaptations, extensions and other improvements to their existing stock.

Just over €190,000 is coming to both Carlow and Kilkenny with the county councils in each adding a further €20,000.

FF Deputy John McGuinness says while it doesn’t address the overall housing crisis, the scheme has a part to play;