€4m commercial rates rebate for Carlow County Council

More than €4m Euro in commercial rates rebates have been announced for Carlow.

The County Council is so far getting a total of €4,291,000 from the government to cover the lost income from businesses during the pandemic.

More money is due to be announced in December.

Local government Minister Darragh O’Brien said, “The €900m commercial rates waiver will mean that the local government sector won’t be at a loss or having to make ‘either’ ‘or’ decisions when it comes to providing vital services for people.”