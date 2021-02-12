€7.4 million worth of drugs seized in County Kildare

€7.4 million worth of cannabis herb has been seized in Co Kildare.

Gardaí discovered 374 kilograms of the drug during an intelligence-led operation yesterday.

Two men aged 46 and 49 were arrested in connection with the seizure and are being held at Naas garda station.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, head of bureau at the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, says “The operation undertaken involving participation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and personnel in the DMR, which has resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs with an estimated street value of €7.4 million, demonstrates An Garda Síochána’s continued determination to tackling the supply of controlled drugs, that cause significant harm and misery in our communities. We will continue to target those who are engaged in the distribution of illicit drugs and tackle criminality engaged in by organised crime gangs who benefit from such activity.”

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll who is the Head of Organised and Serious Crime adds “The significant success being achieved by members of the Garda Síochána throughout the organisation in tackling serious and organised crime in the challenging circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, is outstanding and reflects their considerable ability and dedication.”