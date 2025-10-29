€8.1million worth of suspected cocaine has been seized in County Laois.

It follows the search of a home and lands yesterday (Tuesday, 28th October) by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

116kilos of the drug, which is subject to analysis, was uncovered with a number of electronic devices.

One man aged in his thirties was arrested and has been detained at a garda station in the county.

Following the operation, Detective Chief Superintendent Seamus Boland, Head of the GNDOCB, warned; “An Garda Síochána will continue to focus our resources on those who collaborate with and facilitate organised crime. We are determined to continue dismantling drug trafficking routes into Ireland and will continue doing our part to keep our communities safer. Please think before you use”.