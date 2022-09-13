KCLR NewsNews & Sport
€95,000 allocated to four Kilkenny communities under CLÁR Programme but none for Carlow in this round
18 counties share in the national spend of €2.75million
Almost €95,000 has been allocated to four Kilkenny communities.
They’re among 74 projects in 18 counties to share a kitty of €2.75million under the CLÁR Programme which sees sports clubs, schools and other grouping receiving grants of up to €50,000 to develop a range of projects that will benefit people of all ages.
Carlow doesn’t appear to have received anything in this round.
But in Kilkenny:
Carlow Kilkenny Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan says “All of these investments will be of great benefit to each community and are warmly welcomed.