€95,000 allocated to four Kilkenny communities under CLÁR Programme but none for Carlow in this round

18 counties share in the national spend of €2.75million

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace13/09/2022
Image: Windgap, Google Map

Almost €95,000 has been allocated to four Kilkenny communities.

They’re among 74 projects in 18 counties to share a kitty of €2.75million under the CLÁR Programme which sees sports clubs, schools and other grouping receiving grants of up to €50,000 to develop a range of projects that will benefit people of all ages.

Carlow doesn’t appear to have received anything in this round.

But in Kilkenny:

Carlow Kilkenny Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan says All of these investments will be of great benefit to each community and are warmly welcomed.

