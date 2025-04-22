Eight people have been arrested following a dramatic high-speed Garda pursuit that spanned counties Kilkenny and Waterford yesterday evening.

The incident began when two stolen vehicles failed to stop for Gardaí in Kilkenny. What followed was a dangerous chase that led officers through Ballyragget and Kilkenny City when the decision was made to stop the pursuit for the safety of all road users, however the cars were spotted again heading out onto the M9 motorway south bound where the chase resumed.

Multiple Garda units from Kilkenny and Carlow were involved in the pursuit, supported by the Garda Air Support Unit. The chase concluded near Waterford when Gardaí successfully deployed a stinger device to stop both vehicles.

Speaking to KCLR News, Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe confirmed the arrests and praised the coordinated response across multiple divisions.

A full investigation is now underway, with inquiries ongoing into offences including the unauthorised taking of vehicles and dangerous driving. Gardaí are also reviewing CCTV footage and are appealing for any dash-cam footage from road users who may have witnessed the pursuit between 6:00pm and 7:00pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000.