Elective procedures cancelled as medical scientists take to the picket line at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny

Medical scientists have taken to the picket line at St Luke’s Hospital today in a dispute over pay.

All routine lab services are suspended from 8am until 8pm today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday).

It means that elective surgeries and other procedures have been cancelled.

The HSE is also warning of delays at the Emergency Department and the Acute Medical Assessment Unit.

Those on the picket line have told KCLR that they’ve had a grievance for a number of years looking for ‘equal pay for equal work’

“That’s why we are out on strike hoping to get this resolved”