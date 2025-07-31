Electric Ireland, proud sponsor of the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Championships, is pleased to announce 15 outstanding performers from the 2025 Minor Hurling season, as it reveals the 2025 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year and the Electric Ireland Minor Star Hurling Player of the Year.

As Electric Ireland take a look back at their 14th year in partnership with the GAA, the 2025 Championship brought a season full of talent, flair and big match-ups, with plenty of minor and major moments – from lining out in the All-Ireland Final to pulling on the county jersey for the first time.

In a captivating display of hurling Waterford emerged victorious, securing the title after a dominant performance against runners-up Clare. From the opening whistle, Waterford asserted their authority, with a strong team performance across the field. Ultimately, a stellar first-half showing propelled the Déise to their fourth title, as they defeated a talented Clare side in what will undoubtedly be remembered as a classic encounter.

In this year’s Electric Ireland Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year, the top two teams Clare and Waterford, represent 9 of the 15 spots, with Clare having four representatives and Waterford having a whopping 5. Semi-finalists Cork also took 4 spots, with the other beaten semi-finalist Kilkenny having two representatives.

Electric Ireland has also announced this year’s Electric Ireland Minor Star Hurling Player of the Year: Waterford’s Cormac Spain. The Waterford star was instrumental in the Déise’s impressive campaign. Spain delivered several outstanding scoring performances, most notably his remarkable 11-point contribution in the All-Ireland final against Clare, despite playing through a leg injury.

2025 Electric Ireland Hurling Minor Star Team of the Year

1. Leon Talty (Clare and St. Joseph’s Doora-Barefield)

2. Darragh Heavin (Cork and Russell Rovers)

3. Conor Lynch (Waterford and Geraldines)*

4. Darragh Keane (Waterford and De La Salle)

5. Michael Tadhg Brosnan (Cork and Glen Rovers)

6. Dara Kennedy (Clare and Ballyea)

7. Colm Garde (Cork and Lisgoold)

8. Graham Ball (Clare and St. Joseph’s Doora-Barefield)

9. Gearóid O’Shea (Waterford and St. Molleran’s)

10. Shane Power (Waterford and De La Salle)

11. Cormac Deane (Cork and Killeagh)

12. Jake Mullen (Kilkenny and Shamrocks Ballyhale)

13. Cormac Spain (Waterford and Ballygunner)

14. Paul Rodgers (Clare and Scariff)

15. Cian Byrne (Kilkenny and O’Loughlin Gaels)

Rob Crabbe, Group Sponsorship & PR Manager at Electric Ireland, commented: “The 2025 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Championship truly showcased the future stars of our game, culminating in an unforgettable final between Waterford and Clare. We are proud to unveil the 2025 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year, recognising the dedication and raw talent that shone so brightly throughout the season. These 15 individuals exemplify the spirit of hurling, and we eagerly anticipate their continued impact on the sport.”

Uachtarán CLG, Jarlath Burns, said: “I am delighted to congratulate the players selected in this year’s Electric Ireland Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year. Watching the games this season has been thrilling, and the showcase of talent at each stage of the championship has been extremely impressive, culminating in a captivating All-Ireland Final between Waterford and Clare. A bright future lies ahead for these players, and I look forward to seeing their development in the GAA over the coming years. I am also delighted to congratulate Cormac Spain of Waterford on his fantastic achievement of the 2025 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Player of the Year. Cormac’s instrumental performances, particularly his scoring in the final, make this a much-deserved award.”