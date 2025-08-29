Those attending Electric Picnic are being advised to be prepared for mixed weather conditions.

Campsites opened yesterday and the main stage opens this evening with 80,000 people expected to attend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says; “Friday will see good sunny spells, there is a risk of some heavy rain Friday night or Saturday but I’m hoping the worst of that will stay south of Stradbally and then Saturday will improve as we go through the day and sunny spells and Sunday pretty much looks sunny spells and showers”.

Headliners including Hozier, Fatboy Slim and Kings of Leon while there’s a host of local involvement too among performers and foodstalls. Including The Donnys, SexyTadhg, R-S-A-G, Kilo, The Year Grunge Broke, Eric de Butleir and Band, Paul Dargan, Ben MacCaoilte, Burnchurch, Captain Moonlight, The Simpler Life, John Gibbons, Worn Out, Arán Bakery, The Happy Valley Coffee and John Whelan of Devil’s Menu.

All you need to know is here.