“Eliminating Covid-19 from Ireland isn’t realistic and we must live with it” says HSE chief executive

The HSE chief executive says eliminating Covid-19 from Ireland isn’t realistic and we must live with it.

Paul Reid will also tell the Oireachtas coronavirus committee today that the health service faces ‘a very difficult period’ ahead.

He will say over 750,000 Covid-19 tests have taken place in the country to date – with 5,000 contact tracing calls made last week.

92 new instances of the virus were recorded across the country up to midnight Monday with Carlow & Kilkenny having less than five each.

Dr Denis McCauley, the chairman of the Irish Medical Organisation’s GP committee, agrees it’s impossible to eliminate Covid from Ireland.

“I think practically it is nearly impossible to do this because we’re an open economy and open Island”.

“We have a land border with another nation, the fact of trying to get a negative covid Ireland sounds idealistic, sounds good but I really don’t think it’s practically possible in the real world”.