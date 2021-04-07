EMA: Unusual blood clots should be listed side effects of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Unusual blood clots should be listed as a possible side effect of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, according to the European Medicines Agency.

The EMA has found a possible link between the vaccine and rare blood clotting.

However it is still insisting that the benefits of the jab outweigh the risks.

In Britain, Government advisers have now decided people under 30 will be offered an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as a result of the possible link.