Emergency services are out at yet another two vehicle crash in our locality.

It happened on the N25 Westbound between the M9/N24 and the Waterford (South) route.

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KCLR News understands no major injuries have as yet been reported however there’s significant traffic congestion in the area so motorists are advised to avoid if possible.

It comes after a woman was hospitalised after a road incident on the M9 yesterday morning (that’s here). Separately, an individual was taken to hospital following an incident in Graiguecullen, Carlow yesterday afternoon (update here).