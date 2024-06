Emergency services attending crash scene in north Kilkenny.

The single-car incident happened on the M8 close to Urlingford at about 8am.

KCLR News understands traffic’s at a standstill.

Garda√≠ say the route is closed from Junction 8 to Junction 9 with local diversions in place, but it’s due to reopen shortly.

A full report is awaited but there are no reports of any injuries.