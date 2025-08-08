UPDATE (9:30am, 8th August): Two people were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries that are understood to be non life threatening following last evening’s crash on the Dublin Road in Kilkenny. It happened at 6:30pm in the Purcellsinch area. The injured were the drivers of the two vehicles involved, women aged in their forties and seventies.

Earlier story;

It’s still unclear if anybody was injured in a crash in Kilkenny last night.

It happened before 7pm on the old Dublin Road (R712), close to the Lyrath Estate Hotel entrance.

Emergency services attended the incident, gardaí calling it serious and closing the route for a stretch.

It’s as the weekend’s Operation Lifesaver has been hailed a success for the Carlow Kilkenny area by local roads policing gardaí.