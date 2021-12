GardaĆ­ are warning of icy roads this morning in and around Carlow and Kilkenny.

They are currently dealing with a 2 car crash between Clogh and Castlecomer – the road is passable again but with caution after being closed for a time.

Slippery conditions have been reported on a number of local routes with black ice affecting some areas.

You’re urged to slow down and drive with extreme caution.