Emergency services to meet in Carlow in bid to avoid Halloween horror
Firefighters came under attack when tasked to bonfire incidents last year
Emergency Services in Carlow are set to meet today to set a plan aimed at preventing a Halloween horror.
A multi-agency meeting will be held later involving Gardai, Fire service personnel and County council representatives to discuss options.
Carlow Fire and Rescue Services were called to 26 bonfire-related incidents last year.
Acting Fire Chief Liam Carroll has told KCLR the issue wasn’t just putting out blazes:
“Unfortunately we did encounter anti-social behaviour on number of occasions in different parts of the county. So on two if not three occasions fire-fighters and their vehicle came under attack with stones, projectiles and other different missiles”
He pointed out the knock-on effect that has:
“If a vehicle is damaged, if a window is broken, if a window is smashed that vehicle has to be taken off the road and it won’t be able to respond to emergencies. And then there’s potential for fire-fighters to be injured”