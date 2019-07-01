KCLR NewsNews & Sport
UPDATED: One man hospitalised after a van overturned in Kilkenny
The vehicle overturned earlier between Paulstown and Kilkenny
A man has been taken to hospital after a van overturned on the M9 motorway.
It happened on a southbound stretch between the Paulstown and Kilkenny city this morning.
It’s understood the man had to be cut from the vehicle. He has since been taken by ambulance to hospital but the extent of his injuries are not yet known.
A stretch of the slow lane was closed to allow emergency services to clear the scene.