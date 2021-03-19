KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Entertainment industry personnel can now apply for funding worth upwards of €10,000

Applications must be submitted by April 14th

Members of the entertainment industry can now apply for funding worth upwards of €10,000.

The Live Performance Support Scheme, worth €25 million overall, will go towards live performances due to take place before the end of the September as well as supporting commercial venues that have been closed since the pandemic hit.

Applications for grants must be submitted to the Department of Culture by April 14th.

More information here

