Tech Matters
Episode 5: Technology in Aid of Health Care and Senior Care
Get the latest in tech with John Cleere
Tech Matters:
In this episode, our tech guru, Jason Larkin of ElectroCity, reviews the FitBit Fitness Tracker.
This week’s Expert Interview is with John Shaw, Country Head at Legato Health Technologies Ireland on the future of health assurance.
Feargal Duignan, Founder and CEO of PacSana, on helping older people live independently in their own homes with technology.