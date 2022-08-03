Equivalent of 800 GAA pitches burned by wildfires in Carlow between 2015 and 2021

The equivalent of 800 GAA pitches has been burned by wildfires in Carlow in the past six years.

The local fire service has been working with researchers from University College Cork on a project funded by the EPA.

The idea is to determine the environmental impact of uncontrolled grass and wildland fires seen on the likes of the Blackstairs every year.

The study has revealed that emissions from these fires is equivalent to 3,100 family cars being driven for an entire year.