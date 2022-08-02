Essential workers and key industries across the country, including in Carlow and Kilkenny, may be prioritised for fuel and electricity supplies

Rationing at petrol pumps for essential workers may be included in the Government’s plans for potential fuel shortages.

It’s understood the worst-case scenarios of low fuel, due to the war in Ukraine, are to be discussed by the emergency energy group.

The Irish Times reports that key industries, including food and medicine producers, may be guaranteed fuel and electricity supplies.

AA Ireland’s Paddy Comyn says people shouldn’t be too alarmed, and emphasises it’s just a contingency plan; “Obviously when people hear things like this they will worry but with the war in Ukraine it is prudent for the government to start looking at the eventuality there are fuel shortages”.