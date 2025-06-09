A proposed European Union policy may result in a rental car shortage in Ireland, with serious implications for tourism in counties like Carlow and Kilkenny.

Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú has raised the alarm over EU plans that could force car rental companies to switch their fleets to electric vehicles within a shorter timeframe than originally expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

She warns that without proper charging infrastructure in place, particularly at key hubs like Dublin Airport, the move could lead to higher rental costs and fewer available vehicles.

“This is about timing and infrastructure,” Ms. Ní Mhurchú told KCLR News. “We all support the move to electric vehicles, but doing it too quickly—before the support systems are ready—will hurt tourism, especially in rural areas like Carlow and Kilkenny that rely heavily on car rentals.”

With over 52% of Ireland’s rental cars originating from Dublin Airport, the lack of charging capacity is a major concern. Ms Ní Mhurchú is urging the European Commission to rethink its approach and give more time for the transition, particularly as the summer tourism season ramps up.

She added that tourists visiting more remote parts of Ireland could be left without reliable transport options, as public charging points in rural areas remain limited.